Son-in-law duties? – Fans react to video of Korede Bello’s visit to Iyabo Ojo (Video)

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
korede-iyabo-ojo

Nigerian artiste, Korede Bello paid a surprise visit with presents to Iyabo Ojo’s family in her new mansion.

korede-bello

The popular actress was visibly elated to see the singer as she took to her Instagram account to share a video of the precious moment.

korede-iyabo-ojo

She wrote:

“See who came to surprise me today @koredebello
💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 I was super excited to see him @koredebello best surprise ever, plus all my gifts 🎁 that came along with you, I’m grateful, humbled & happy, God will surprise you this year, you are blessed & highly favoured ❤ Love you a million much 🥰😍🤩😘”

See the video below,

Fans have reacted and made speculations that Korede Bello went to make a courtesy visit to his future mother-in-law.

There have been dating rumors between Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, and several music artistes, Korede Bello inclusive.

See some of the reactions,

korede-iyabo-ojo korede-iyabo-ojo

 

 

 

 

