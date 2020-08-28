Son-in-law duties? – Fans react to video of Korede Bello’s visit to Iyabo Ojo (Video)

Nigerian artiste, Korede Bello paid a surprise visit with presents to Iyabo Ojo’s family in her new mansion.

The popular actress was visibly elated to see the singer as she took to her Instagram account to share a video of the precious moment.

She wrote:

“See who came to surprise me today @koredebello

💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 I was super excited to see him @koredebello best surprise ever, plus all my gifts 🎁 that came along with you, I’m grateful, humbled & happy, God will surprise you this year, you are blessed & highly favoured ❤ Love you a million much 🥰😍🤩😘”

See the video below,

Fans have reacted and made speculations that Korede Bello went to make a courtesy visit to his future mother-in-law.

There have been dating rumors between Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, and several music artistes, Korede Bello inclusive.

