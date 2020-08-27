BBNaija: Laycon accused of seeking pity votes like Efe

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
laycon

Some followers of BBNaija have accused housemate, Laycon of putting up a ‘pity card’ strategy like Efe, 2018 BBNaija winner.

The reactions flooded Twitter on Wednesday after Laycon narrated to Prince on Tuesday night about how his father died of an illness.

Laycon said his painting task will be dedicated to his dad as a tribute, adding that a breakthrough in music after the house will make his mother proud.

This statement did not go down well as some viewers are of the opinion that Laycon loves to tell sad stories in the show in order to get pity votes to win BBNaija season 5.

Some Nigerians likened his strategy in the house to that of 2018 BBNaija winner, Efe who hailed from Warri and always told stories of how he suffered.

Below are some of the comments gotten from Twitter:

@Kingcassandra “Can’t Laycon speak about his life? How many times has he spoken about his life story only today and you want to bring pity card nonsense. Laycon likes to repeat stuff to know people’s opinion. So better know this and rest.”

@Iamcynthia “ Hmm Na wah oh! This Laycon pity me tactics is getting old and annoying. He is seriously playing for pity votes.”

@Cjesssie “ Laycon be getting pity votes. Come and beat me I have said it and it’s true.

@Amakaconfidenc7 “ You are actually right

Laycon is getting pity votes. What is in him?

@Ese “ A couple of old housemates have tried it in the past. Efe was one of them.”

@Lillyafe “ Don’t vote this year’s winner with sympathy oh. Vote content.”

@Bervelynn “ Nigerians like voting for people based on pity and poverty and it’s annoying. Big brother better make voting available to all african countries and see South Africans, Ghanaians and Uganda’s vote based on pure love and not pity. BBN isn’t a poverty alleviated show.”

@Liz518 “ Laycon is playing the sympathy card, he is out playing all the housemates.”

@MzAwukubea “I am for a female this year. If any of these housemate win I’m cool and ready to vote for any of them. Tolanibaj,Erica,Nengi and Dorothy. The rest are just occupying space for me. I feel Laycon =Efe. Getting pity vote.”

@Ifylish “ Laycon has no flipping content whatsoever, without Erica who the hell would he be in that house? A mop in the corner trying to push for pity votes.”

