Stranded Nigerian man narrates how Singer Teni helped him out of his problem on 3rd mainland bridge, Lagos

A man identified as Morrison Smart on Facebook narrated his encounter with a female singer, Teni on 3rd mainland, Lagos. According to Morrison, he had a flat tire on 3rd Mainland Bridge and he was all alone by himself.

Teni who was driving by saw him and decided to come to his aid.

Sharing the picture he took with the sensational singer, Morrison wrote “Had a flat tire on 3rd Mainland Bridge … All alone. Guess who pulled over to help… Teni… You got a golden heart … Love you”

See the picture below;

See how Nigerians are reacting to this;