Success and her parents are ingrates – MC Jollof reacts to Success’ claim on fake promises (Video)

OluA
Popular comedian, MC Jollof has taken to social media to react to the statement by Success Adegor and her family for claiming that all the promises made to them were all audio promises.

Success in a recent video, claimed that all the promises made to her after her video went viral, were not fulfilled.

According to Success, her father still rides Okada to survive while her mother was given a job without payment. She said they only gave them N10,000 to stuff their pockets.

However, MC Jollof debunked their claims, insisting that Success’ family received nothing less than N1million through donations. He said he personally went to her school and paid school fees.

Watch the video below;

