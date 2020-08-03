Such a pleasure to work with Burna Boy – Sam Smith reveals

Following the release of My Oasis by Sam Smith featuring Nigerian songster, Burna Boy, the English singer has been full of praise for the Africa Giant.

Sam Smith who took to social media some days ago to reveal that himself and Burna Boy have a song together disclosed that the track has been a beautiful release of emotions for him during this period.

He wrote on Twitter, “This track has been a beautiful release of emotions for me during this time. Such a pleasure to work with you.

This track has been a beautiful release of emotions for me during this time. Such a pleasure to work with you @BurnaBoy. https://t.co/yt5hYK8195 pic.twitter.com/RFBF0p4pIy — samsmith (@samsmith) August 2, 2020

Burna Boy reacted by retweeting the tweet.

Nigerians since the release of Oasis have applauded Burna Boy on his delivery on the song which happens to be another of his great performance yet again.

Recall that Burna Boy was close to winning the Grammy Awards some months back, going by his performances he could clinch the award next year.