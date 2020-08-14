TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off…

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to…

“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally…

#BBNaija: Nengi and Ozo express their desire to use one of the…

Titans hail their queen, Ex-BBNaija disqualified housemate, Tacha…

Surprised DJ Cuppy shares the text her ex-boyfriend that dumped her recently sent her

Love and Relationship
By Habeeb Bello
dj-cuppy-leaked-chat

Billionaire daughter, and the “Jollof-on-the-Jet” crooner, Florence Otedola is a.k.a Dj Cuppy has shared a recent text her ex-boyfriend sent her. This is coming few days after the disk jockey revealed she might remain single forever, claiming her ex gave shattered her heart to pieces.

dj cuppy

Moments ago, she took to her Twitter page to share a convo between her ex who said he heard her song at the airport at Frankfurt and he was calling her to inform her of how viral her song has gone.

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy laments, expresses fear over her relationship and…

In the conversation, she also vowed never to forget him, adding that he broke her heart.

 

dj-cuppy-ex-boyfriend-chat

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with photos of her…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off beside a distressed…

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to propose to his…

“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses to missing…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a shout-out to DJ…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for forgiveness

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally ends up dating…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Surprised DJ Cuppy shares the text her ex-boyfriend that dumped her recently…

Davido’s fiancée Chioma signs new ambassador deal (Photos)

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

Jealous Girlfriend intentionally burn down lovers car for cheating on her…

BBNaija: Nigerian Lady slams Dorathy, says why Ozo can never date her

“She paused her age for a while” – Nigerians react to photo of 15-year-old Nengi…

President Buhari’s daughter and First class graduate, Hanan set to wed Raji…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply