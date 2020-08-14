Surprised DJ Cuppy shares the text her ex-boyfriend that dumped her recently sent her

Billionaire daughter, and the “Jollof-on-the-Jet” crooner, Florence Otedola is a.k.a Dj Cuppy has shared a recent text her ex-boyfriend sent her. This is coming few days after the disk jockey revealed she might remain single forever, claiming her ex gave shattered her heart to pieces.

Moments ago, she took to her Twitter page to share a convo between her ex who said he heard her song at the airport at Frankfurt and he was calling her to inform her of how viral her song has gone.

In the conversation, she also vowed never to forget him, adding that he broke her heart.