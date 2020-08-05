Tacha saved me from suicide after my husband divorced me – Nigerian Lady

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
A Nigerian lady, Annabel Cynthia has shared how popular reality star, Tacha saved her from suicide after her husband divorced her.

tachaa

The twitter user who is also a Tacha stan took to Twitter and revealed that she was about to commit suicide but Big Brother Naija star, Tacha saved her.

READ ALSO

Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa have helped my life in…

Top Post: Sonia Ogbonna attacks hubby, reacts to his…

Sharing details on how she was saved by the reality star, Annabel said that she tapped from TAcha’s strength which was her source of inspiration and she recalled how the controversial BBNaija star went through a similar situation and came out of it.

She wrote:

“Only God knows that d reason I didn’t commit suicide when my husband divorced me was because of Tacha and Titans. I tapped her strength and said to myself if Tacha can do this, I can.”

tacha-save

