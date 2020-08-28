Tacha says Yes to a marriage proposal from a fan, could she be serious?

Former BBNaija housemate and reality star, Tacha, seems to be toying with the heart of a fan after she responded positively to his proposal to her on social media.
Tacha has got a few confused with the answer she gave the fan, the fan tweeted saying, “Tacha boo Will u? #TachaMarryUsAll
After the fan asked this, Tacha on seeing the tweet replied with a very positive vibe, accepting the proposal as she replied saying, “Yes!!!“.
Yes!!! #TachaMarryUsAll https://t.co/4YlmHnPRbQ
— TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) August 28, 2020
