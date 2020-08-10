TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Wailing as FAAN staff, Chidinma Ajoku, who was crushed to death by fallen container is laid to rest (Photos)

News
By Habeeb Bello
njokuburial
Today is Chindinma Ajoku’s burial, a staff of FAAN who was crushed to death by a fallen container when she and her friends were heading home from work.

njoku-burial

She was laid to rest at Ikoyi Cemetery on Saturday, August 8.

See Photos Here;

The late Chidinma was reportedly on her way home from work with a male colleague when it happened.

According to her mother, the bus Chidinma was in had stopped to either drop or pick passengers when a speeding trailer carrying a 20-feet container fell and the container landed on the bus

The visibly distraught mother said she’d waited for her daughter’s return all night but was informed the following day that there was an accident and the casualties had been taken to the hospital.

When she got to the hospital, she was directed to the morgue where she saw her daughter’s body.

 

