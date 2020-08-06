Basketmouth leaves a new threat to scare boys on his beautiful daughter’s birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth is celebrating his beautiful daughter, Janelle as she turns 9 today, August 6.

The comedian while celebrating his beautiful daughter also sent a message to guys to stay away from her.

The comedian took to his Instagram page to celebrate his second daughter Janelle as she turns a year older and has warned men to stay away from her.

He asked the guys to stay away from her also stating that he has loaded guns for anyone who attempts to trespass.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JANELLE!!!

To my beautiful, lovely, charming daughter…AGE IN GRACE.
DADDY ❤️ YOU.

Please tell your SONS to STAY AWAY!
I HAVE A LOADED BIG GUN.
Ohoooooo!!!! I don talk finish. 🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️

 

