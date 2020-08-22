TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘The worst thing in life is to be a civilian – Newly recruited Nigerian soldiers Boasts as they vow to deal with Nigerian civilians (Video)

News
By Habeeb Bello
Soldiers-blast-civilians

Newly recruited Nigerian soldiers have vowed to deal with Nigerian civilians if any should cross their path

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment some newly recruited soldiers vowed to deal with any erring civilian they come across.

Soldiers-blast-civilians

Twitter user, @@Ibn_Rabiu_Jr who shared the video on his page, wrote ;

So,this is actually what is coming out from the mouth of the people that are supposed to protect us. Broken heartBroken heartLoudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face
We are really f*cked up in this country.”

In the video going viral on social media, the soldiers can be heard warning civilians not to cross their paths or else they will deal with them.

When one of the newly recruits was asked to give some words of advice to the civilians, she said ;

“They are very useless and hopeless. If I catch them, body go tell them. Tell them say make them no cross my lane o, if them try am”.

Watch the video below;

 

 

