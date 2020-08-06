“They are real and they live with us’-Medical doctor narrates his real life encounter with a ‘ghost’ in a colleague’s house

A Nigerian man recently took to twitter to share his narrate an encounter he had with a Ghost.

Twitter user, @Maxvayshia revealed that he slept over at a colleague’s house last month and at about 10:35pm, he heard the colleague’s dog bark and there was also noise at the gate.

The doctor said he went outside then and saw a male figure standing in the shadows.

He added that the figure “just faded” when he tried to walk towards it.

His story below ;