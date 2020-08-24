TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Praise evicted and here is how viewers voted for their…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals why Praise was evicted, Lucy says she…

BBNaija:”Erica is lying, she is the same age with…

Meet Elizabeth, the weird young lady who was pregnant for 10…

Police apprehends woman who dumped her newborn baby in a pit…

“If I see Ebuka after BBNaija show, I will tell him he is…

Another proposal gone wrong: Lady turns down proposal from her…

Meet BBNaija Prince’ sister, who is married to 77yr old…

BBnaija: ‘There is no competition as to who I love’…

They mocked me for being black – Davido recounts his racism experience in the United states

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
Davido-racism-experience

Nigerian superstar singer and father of three, Davido has narrated how he was subjected to racism while in college in Alabama, United States.

Davido-racism-experience

In an interview with Recording Academy, organizers of the Grammy Awards, the DMW boss said he was mocked because of the color of his skin while in the US college filled with whites.

READ ALSO

Davido and his DMW crew visit Ned Nwoko and wife, Regina…

At This Point, I Could Hardly See Nothing –…

He said;

“It’s crazy, because I’m from both America and Africa, so I know how both sides think. I went to school in Alabama. I went to college at 15. I was very young. And Alabama was a predominantly white state.

“So being an African kid in a university where it’s 13% black people, it’s amazing. It’s not easy. I had to learn a lot of things when I was like, “Yo, why you look at me like that?” And not even just being black, being African. They used to ask me questions like, “Yo, how’d you get to America?” I’m like, “What you mean? I came on a plane.” “Oh, y’all got airports?

“It’s crazy because like I said, I grew up in Huntsville, Alabama, this was when I was 15, 16, so I’ve always understood like, yo, this is going to happen. You know what I’m saying? Sometimes just because of the color of your skin, you might not get a lot of honesty from somebody. You feel me? So it was just crazy.

“The other way I look at it, we’re screaming Black Lives Matter, right? But we killing ourselves too. So the conversation is both sided, it goes both ways.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Praise evicted and here is how viewers voted for their favourite…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals why Praise was evicted, Lucy says she is not…

BBNaija:”Erica is lying, she is the same age with Lucy”- Fan points…

Meet Elizabeth, the weird young lady who was pregnant for 10 years (Video)

Police apprehends woman who dumped her newborn baby in a pit toilet

“If I see Ebuka after BBNaija show, I will tell him he is wicked” –…

Another proposal gone wrong: Lady turns down proposal from her boyfriend of 5…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Prince is the most intelligent housemate – Uti Nwachukwu

They mocked me for being black – Davido recounts his racism experience in the…

“I was cold and freezing and he gave me his jacket” – Erica reveals how her…

“This is just the beginning” – Praise speaks up for the first time…

Davido and his DMW crew visit Ned Nwoko and wife, Regina Daniels for the first…

Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke slams #BBNaija viewers, leaves a touching…

LAUTECH student allegedly runs mad in Ado-Ekiti (Video)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply