They refused to come out with their DNA results – Liz Anjorin denounces her husband having kids from other women
Popular Yoruba actress, Liz Anjorin has issued a challenge for any woman who claims to have kids for her husband.
Recall that shortly after their wedding, some women came out with claims that he is married to them as well and that they have several kids for him.
Liz Anjorin has now asked any woman who has such claim to come forward with a DNA test.
Speaking with Punch, Liz said;
”There is no pressure on my husband. Truthfully, the worst thing that anyone can do to a person has been done to me. Some people can’t survive what I have gone through. If my husband was a new person to me, there is a high tendency that he would have been tired. Thank God I married my best friend.
Those ladies that have claimed that my husband is theirs have not reached out to us and none of them has brought the children to us. I have challenged them openly as well. All these people saying these things are only taking advantage of my husband because he is a nice man. Everyone should bring their child forward for a DNA test. We both had children before we got married but he was never married to anyone. My husband is not a small boy, moreover, my first daughter is older than his.”
