They refused to come out with their DNA results – Liz Anjorin denounces her husband having kids from other women

Popular Yoruba actress, Liz Anjorin has issued a challenge for any woman who claims to have kids for her husband.

Recall that shortly after their wedding, some women came out with claims that he is married to them as well and that they have several kids for him.

Liz Anjorin has now asked any woman who has such claim to come forward with a DNA test.

Speaking with Punch, Liz said;