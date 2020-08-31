TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as Erica gives him BJ under the duvet (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By San
Third strike? Kiddwayya flicks his middle finger against viewers as Erica gives his BJ under the duvet (Video)

The Kiddrica situation seems to be confusing a lot of their shippers as Erica and Kiddwaya begin to exhibit acts that seems to garner them more haters than fans.

erica-kiddd

A video of the duo having an intimate session has been circulating the social media all day and what caught the attention of many is how Kidd told the viewers to go shove it off their ass*s as his love interest, Erica performs oral s*x with him.

In the video, Erica could be seen making a suggestive movement under the duvet while Kiddwayya looks straight into the camera to flipped his middle fingers towards the viewers.

Watch the video below:

This is coming barely a day after biggie issued Erica a ”strong and final warning”. Kiddwaya was issued a second strike for flipping his finger to the camera, an action Biggie described as disrespectful to ”Big Brother and the viewers”.

 

