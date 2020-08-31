”This is failed parenting” – Nigerians react to video of a little boy taking alcohol from a beer bottle (watch)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
little boy takes alcohol at a party

A video starting to go viral is that of a ”little boy” taking alcohol from what seem like a  beer bottle.

The video shows the moment the young kid gleefully drank from a bottle of beer while at a party, in the presence of adults.

little boy taking alcohol

Man dies after drinking 56 shots of alcohol [Details]

Nigerians have reacted to this video clip and it has been met with a lot of criticism from social media users as they emphasized that allowing such a child drink at such tender age is a sign of bad parenting.

little boy taking alcohol

The social media user, Izanate, who shared the clip on his Twitter page, wrote ;

What the hell is this video. Damn we don’t have child protective services in this country for real.

See video below ;

 

Video Source: YabaLeft

