”This is failed parenting” – Nigerians react to video of a little boy taking alcohol from a beer bottle (watch)
A video starting to go viral is that of a ”little boy” taking alcohol from what seem like a beer bottle.
The video shows the moment the young kid gleefully drank from a bottle of beer while at a party, in the presence of adults.
Nigerians have reacted to this video clip and it has been met with a lot of criticism from social media users as they emphasized that allowing such a child drink at such tender age is a sign of bad parenting.
The social media user, Izanate, who shared the clip on his Twitter page, wrote ;
What the hell is this video. Damn we don’t have child protective services in this country for real.
See video below ;
Video Source: YabaLeft
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES