TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Praise evicted and here is how viewers voted for their…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals why Praise was evicted, Lucy says she…

BBNaija:”Erica is lying, she is the same age with…

Meet Elizabeth, the weird young lady who was pregnant for 10…

Police apprehends woman who dumped her newborn baby in a pit…

“If I see Ebuka after BBNaija show, I will tell him he is…

Another proposal gone wrong: Lady turns down proposal from her…

Meet BBNaija Prince’ sister, who is married to 77yr old…

BBnaija: ‘There is no competition as to who I love’…

“This is just the beginning” – Praise speaks up for the first time after leaving the #BBNaija house

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
BBNaija-praise

Ex-Big Brother ‘lockdown’ housemate, Praise, took to his social media page to share an appreciation post following his eviction from the house on Sunday.

bbnaija-praise

Praise thanked everyone who voted and had his back while he was in the house.

READ ALSO

“I was cold and freezing and he gave me his jacket” – Erica…

Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke slams #BBNaija viewers,…

He shared a video with a caption that read ;

I am extremely grateful to everyone that had my back while I was in the house, CARARMIES!!!!! I am so grateful for you all, I appreciate and love you all.

This is not the end, rather the beginning of something great.
WE MOVE💪🏼

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Praise evicted and here is how viewers voted for their favourite…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals why Praise was evicted, Lucy says she is not…

BBNaija:”Erica is lying, she is the same age with Lucy”- Fan points…

Meet Elizabeth, the weird young lady who was pregnant for 10 years (Video)

Police apprehends woman who dumped her newborn baby in a pit toilet

“If I see Ebuka after BBNaija show, I will tell him he is wicked” –…

Another proposal gone wrong: Lady turns down proposal from her boyfriend of 5…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

They mocked me for being black – Davido recounts his racism experience in the…

“I was cold and freezing and he gave me his jacket” – Erica reveals how her…

“This is just the beginning” – Praise speaks up for the first time…

Davido and his DMW crew visit Ned Nwoko and wife, Regina Daniels for the first…

Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke slams #BBNaija viewers, leaves a touching…

LAUTECH student allegedly runs mad in Ado-Ekiti (Video)

Man caught eating human faeces with bread in Ibadan (Video)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply