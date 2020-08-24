“This is just the beginning” – Praise speaks up for the first time after leaving the #BBNaija house

Ex-Big Brother ‘lockdown’ housemate, Praise, took to his social media page to share an appreciation post following his eviction from the house on Sunday.
Praise thanked everyone who voted and had his back while he was in the house.
He shared a video with a caption that read ;
I am extremely grateful to everyone that had my back while I was in the house, CARARMIES!!!!! I am so grateful for you all, I appreciate and love you all.
This is not the end, rather the beginning of something great.
WE MOVE💪🏼
