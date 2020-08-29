Three persons lost their lives as boat capsize in Adamawa state

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
boat-accident-victims

Three persons identified as Melody M, Isaac G., and James S., have lost their lives as a boat capsize in Adamawa state.

boat-accident-victim

Sahara Reporters reports that the victims, two males, and one female, reportedly drowned while on their way to a burial ceremony in the Lamurde Local Government Area of the state, after the boat capsized.

The chairman of Lamurde Local Government Area, Burto Williams, confirmed the incident and described it as an unfortunate tragedy.

“The accident is a very unfortunate tragedy that requires government to come to the aid of the people of the area who are constantly being ravaged by cascading water.

Lamurde LG is making efforts to provide medical treatment for the survivors while the council will also foot the bill of the burial arrangements of the three deceased,” He said

