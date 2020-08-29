Three persons lost their lives as boat capsize in Adamawa state

Three persons identified as Melody M, Isaac G., and James S., have lost their lives as a boat capsize in Adamawa state.

Sahara Reporters reports that the victims, two males, and one female, reportedly drowned while on their way to a burial ceremony in the Lamurde Local Government Area of the state, after the boat capsized.

The chairman of Lamurde Local Government Area, Burto Williams, confirmed the incident and described it as an unfortunate tragedy.