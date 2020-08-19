TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son,…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns…

Billionaire Mogul, E-money Flaunts the interior of his luxurious…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account…

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells…

Lady sparks debate online, says no man can last 2 mins with her

#BBNaija: Ozo’s picture as a Corps member surfaces on…

Throwback to the viral video of BBNaija Lucy trying to return the U.S dollars she found in a fairly-used hand bag in 2019

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
lucy-is-dollars-second-hand-bag

The video of a lady who tried to return several dollar currencies in a bag she bought went viral around April last year and you know what? this lady is no other person than one of the controversial BBNaija lockdown housemate, Lucy Edet.

bbnaija-lucy

It was recently discovered that Lucy was the Lady in the viral video and she tried so hard to find the original owner of the bag in order to return the money.

READ ALSO

Nigerians react as Erica’s female fan goes fetish,…

BBNaija: Adekunle Gold, Falz and others celebrate Vee, sent…

Read below,

This is the Lucy that they don’t want you to remember

A young hardworking lady who found US dollars in a bag that she bought & tried to trace the owner in April last year.

GUESS WHAT? when she couldn’t find the owner she gave it to someone else who needed the money more than she did. No, she wasn’t rich, she was just honest & empathic.

How many Nigerians will do that? Can you now understand why she is unapologetically sincere in that house?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This is the Lucy that they don’t want you to remember Please repost this and tag as many people as possible Thank you so much A young hardworking lady who found US dollars in a bag that she bought & tried to trace the owner in April last year GUESS WHAT? when she couldn’t find the owner she gave it to someone else who needed the money more than she did. No she wasn’t rich, she was just honest & empathic How many Nigerians will do that? Can you now understand why she is unapologetically sincere in that house? Please SMS VOTE Lucy to 32052 to support uprightness, please click the link on this bio as well to vote for free on AM website Thank you so much #LUCINATION #lucy #teamlucy #bbnaija #bigbronaija #bigbrother #bigbrothernaija

A post shared by Lucy Essien Edet BBN LOCKDOWN (@lucyedetofficial) on

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her real age in a…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually bath together,…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son, Kiddwaya and his…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns Nigerians

Billionaire Mogul, E-money Flaunts the interior of his luxurious Mansion in a…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account compared to other…

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells Tolanibaj why they…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Slay Queen designs boyfriend’s ‘gbola’ on her birthday cake as she shows off…

Nigerians react as Erica’s female fan goes fetish, lays spiritual curse on…

Throwback to the viral video of BBNaija Lucy trying to return the U.S dollars…

BBNaija: Adekunle Gold, Falz and others celebrate Vee, sent her emotional…

Accident victim to sue doctor for giving him blood to revive him when he was…

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica, Kiddwaya’s reaction was…

Tonto Dike’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill flaunts rumoured girlfriend,…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply