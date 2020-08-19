Throwback to the viral video of BBNaija Lucy trying to return the U.S dollars she found in a fairly-used hand bag in 2019

The video of a lady who tried to return several dollar currencies in a bag she bought went viral around April last year and you know what? this lady is no other person than one of the controversial BBNaija lockdown housemate, Lucy Edet.

It was recently discovered that Lucy was the Lady in the viral video and she tried so hard to find the original owner of the bag in order to return the money.

Read below,