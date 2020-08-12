TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Titans hail their queen, Ex-BBNaija disqualified housemate, Tacha as she gets to meet #BBNaija 2020 housemates before her rival, Mercy (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
tacha-kiddwaya-laycon

Fans of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide a.k.a Trident Queen have hailed her on social media after she addressed the present BBNaija housemates.

Tacha Akide was disqualified from the show last year after she got into a fight with Mercy Eke, who later won the show.

dorathy-laycon-dorathy

Prior to her disqualification and even after her disqualification, some Nigerians dragged her name in the mud, saying no brand would want to associate with her.

However things turned out differently for the influencer as she did not only secure deals, she also joined global telecom company, Oppo, as a brand partner.

laycon

Her fans were amazed today as she confidently addressed the current housemates. Since then, they have been disturbing the streets of social media, sharing the video on their IG stories and showering praises on their fave.

