Tiwa Savage applauds Fireboy DML for his role on her new single (Video)

Popular Nigeria female singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage has taken to social media to shower praises on YBNL artiste, Fireboy DML.

Fireboy DML has been on everyone lips ever since he released his second album ‘Apollo’ and Tiwa Savage who couldn’t hide how she feels about him gushed about his talent.

Tiwa Savage who released some singles off her upcoming album ‘Celia’ shared a video of herself and Fireboy DML in the studio working on ‘Temptation’ which she featured Sam Smith.

Delighted on how fans have received the single across the country, Tiwa Savage penned an appreciation message to Fireboy DML on the role he played while they were trying to produce the hit single.

See her post below: