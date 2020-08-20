TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Toke Makinwa advises ladies on what to do before going into relationships to avoid time wasters

Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has urged ladies to start signing contracts before going into a relationship with men.

Toke Makinwa who has been prominent in speaking about relationship urged ladies to sign a contract that will see a man pay for every time he waste with the lady.

According to the talented On Air Personality, actress and fashionista, ladies should sign a three month contract whereby the man pay all time wasted if he ends up not dating the lady.

See her post below:

