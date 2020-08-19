Tolanibaj reveals the warning her friends gave her before coming to #BBnaija House

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tolani “Tolanibaj” Shobajo, in a recent statement revealed that she was warned by her friends against engaging in sexual intercourse throughout her stay on the reality show.

The Nigerian entrepreneur, A&R, media personality, and content creator disclosed this to fellow housemate, Prince during a conversation.

Against the backdrop of the advice, Tolanibaj said she has no plans of having sex on national television.

“My friends already warned me. I’m not that crazy because I’m American I will do shit like that”.

Tolani Baj who also run a modeling/event staffing agency left her based in America for a new challenge in Nigeria.