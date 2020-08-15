Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill recounts how a power bike accident ended his football career

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Olakunle Churchill, the ex husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has disclosed how an accident he had on power bike stopped his football career.

The talented entrepreneur took to his official Instagram Page to share this deep secret with fans as he motivates them on the need to keep pursuing their dream.

Olakunle Churchill shared a throwback picture of himself wounded and noted that he sustained the injury after a ghastly power bike accident and was told his leg would be amputated.

He stated that despite that the injury has stopped him from fulfilling his dream of becoming a footballer he has ensured he help other young talents fulfill their dream and hope fans can continue pursuing their dream despite the difficulties.

DON'T STOP DREAMING BECAUSE YOU HAD A NIGHTMARE The picture above explains the 'Nightmare' that I had in year 2000 after a ghastly power-bike accident that fractured my legs and dislocated the knee joint. The Doctors gave me the options to amputate my left leg or fly abroad for further orthopaedic treatment, but as fate would have it, I'm walking with my two(2) legs today. I'm eternally grateful to God for the divine healing. The accident affected my football career; as I can't play professionally anymore, but it didn't affect my ambition to raise young African footballers to train in Europe. Today, I'm proud to have achieved my ambition as the academy begins in earnest. You can actually achieve your ambition in others, this is the same spirit of philanthropy. Don't let your nights affect your ambitions! Dr. Olakunle Churchill

