Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill recounts how a power bike accident ended his football career

Olakunle Churchill, the ex husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has disclosed how an accident he had on power bike stopped his football career.

The talented entrepreneur took to his official Instagram Page to share this deep secret with fans as he motivates them on the need to keep pursuing their dream.

Olakunle Churchill shared a throwback picture of himself wounded and noted that he sustained the injury after a ghastly power bike accident and was told his leg would be amputated.

He stated that despite that the injury has stopped him from fulfilling his dream of becoming a footballer he has ensured he help other young talents fulfill their dream and hope fans can continue pursuing their dream despite the difficulties.

See his post below: