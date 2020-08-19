Tonto Dike’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill flaunts rumoured girlfriend, Rosy Meurer as his Woman Crush

Olakunle Churchill, former husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to bless fans with an adorable picture of his rumoured girlfriend, Rosy Meurer.

The talented entrepreneur has been consistent in showing the world he has moved on from his broken relationship with Tonto Dikeh and it seems fans will have to get use to the beauty of Rosy on his page.

Olakunle Churchill some hours ago shared an adorable pictures of Rosy Meurer as he noted that she’s his Woman Crush Wednesday, a move that have got fans talking.

Sharing the picture, Olakunle Churchill asked fans if his new woman is beautiful or not and no one can doubt the beauty on show.

See his post below: