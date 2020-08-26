TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Policeman who was brutally beaten up by soldiers for driving…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s mum goes emotional as she heaps praise…

#BBNaija: Check out Erica’s facial expression as Nengi sits…

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

Eniola Badmus embarks on weight loss journey, lifts heavy tyre…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya is the only person that matches my energy –…

Man goes gaga after finding out that the lady he brought home at…

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Welcomes First Child With Wife, Perri…

Cardi B shares naked photo of the U.S First Lady, Melania Trump,…

Tunde Ednut drags Joro Olomofin and his lawyer for filing lawsuit against him

Social Media drama
By OluA

Popular Nigerian singer cum blogger, Tunde Ednut has finally replied Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin who filed a case against him.

It would be recalled that Tunde Ednut was dragged to court yesterday by relationship expert, Joro Olumofin who accused him of cyber bullying.

Tunde Ednut some hours back took to his official Instagram Page to reply Joro Olumofin and blasted the relationship expert and his lawyer.

READ ALSO

Couple who met on Tunde Ednut Instagram page set to marry

The popular blogger lashed out at Joro Olumofin for calling a press conference as well as his lawyer whom he claimed is tired.

See his post below:

View this post on Instagram

Charge and bail lawyer. 🤣🤣 The idiot never reach court, he’s already tired and feeling sleepy. Your money won’t be more than N5,000. Modafucker. Very embarrassing press conference. See a grown man went to dress fully to face camera, while all I do is just type and when you read, you get depressed. I have never done videos 🤣🤣🤣 I just type and fuck up all the commas. Joro, the wedding crasher Oshi, relationship Doctor that can’t keep a relationship with any woman. You and your lawyer dey mad! I called you a liar which you are and you come go meet road side lawyer that’s feeling sleepy during ordinary press conference. Ehen! One more thing, Go and find out the meaning of illegal immigrant. TWO OLD FOOLS with hair around their private parts (DICK) talking like kids with no facts. MODAFUCKERS!!! Chai! Instablog, I’m not giving you permission to post this my reply on your page or else I will get a lawyer. Oh! We don’t know who owns instablog, you are lucky. You can post.

A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Policeman who was brutally beaten up by soldiers for driving against traffic,…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s mum goes emotional as she heaps praise on her son…

#BBNaija: Check out Erica’s facial expression as Nengi sits comfortably on…

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

Eniola Badmus embarks on weight loss journey, lifts heavy tyre (Video)

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya is the only person that matches my energy – Nengi to Ozo

Man goes gaga after finding out that the lady he brought home at night is…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Photos of Erica’s father that she found through socialmedia, surfaces…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses plans he has for Laycon outside the house

BBNaija: Erica reveals Kiddwaya is just 1/10 and not a full package, states why…

BBNaija: Fans react to video of Nengi ‘checking out’ Ozo while he…

Government official caught ‘banging’ his secretary after mistakenly…

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as they celebrate their…

Meet Regina Daniels’ hot brothers who are “slaying hard” on Social…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply