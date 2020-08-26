Tunde Ednut drags Joro Olomofin and his lawyer for filing lawsuit against him

Popular Nigerian singer cum blogger, Tunde Ednut has finally replied Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin who filed a case against him.
It would be recalled that Tunde Ednut was dragged to court yesterday by relationship expert, Joro Olumofin who accused him of cyber bullying.
Tunde Ednut some hours back took to his official Instagram Page to reply Joro Olumofin and blasted the relationship expert and his lawyer.
The popular blogger lashed out at Joro Olumofin for calling a press conference as well as his lawyer whom he claimed is tired.
See his post below:
View this post on Instagram
Charge and bail lawyer. 🤣🤣 The idiot never reach court, he’s already tired and feeling sleepy. Your money won’t be more than N5,000. Modafucker. Very embarrassing press conference. See a grown man went to dress fully to face camera, while all I do is just type and when you read, you get depressed. I have never done videos 🤣🤣🤣 I just type and fuck up all the commas. Joro, the wedding crasher Oshi, relationship Doctor that can’t keep a relationship with any woman. You and your lawyer dey mad! I called you a liar which you are and you come go meet road side lawyer that’s feeling sleepy during ordinary press conference. Ehen! One more thing, Go and find out the meaning of illegal immigrant. TWO OLD FOOLS with hair around their private parts (DICK) talking like kids with no facts. MODAFUCKERS!!! Chai! Instablog, I’m not giving you permission to post this my reply on your page or else I will get a lawyer. Oh! We don’t know who owns instablog, you are lucky. You can post.
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES