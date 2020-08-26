Tunde Ednut drags Joro Olomofin and his lawyer for filing lawsuit against him

Popular Nigerian singer cum blogger, Tunde Ednut has finally replied Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin who filed a case against him.

It would be recalled that Tunde Ednut was dragged to court yesterday by relationship expert, Joro Olumofin who accused him of cyber bullying.

Tunde Ednut some hours back took to his official Instagram Page to reply Joro Olumofin and blasted the relationship expert and his lawyer.

The popular blogger lashed out at Joro Olumofin for calling a press conference as well as his lawyer whom he claimed is tired.

See his post below: