Twice As Tall: Banky W comes for those who always compare Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido

Nigerian veteran singer turn actor and politician, Bankole Wellington better known as Banky W has come for fans who are fond of comparing artistes.

Banky W advised fans to stop trying to drag Wizkid and Davido into the success recorded by Burna Boy and his new album Twice As Tall.

The album which is currently trending just hours of release has seen fans compare Burna Boy to Wizkid and Davido with claim placing him above them.

The claim has now been set straight by Banky W who wrote: “Dear fans, please note: Acknowledging @burnaboy’s unquestionable greatness doesn’t mean we must bring up (or put down) Wiz, David or anyone else. And vice versa.”

Burna Boy’s album has been praised by prominent Nigerians who label it a Grammy Award class.

The album has been praised by prominent Nigerians who label it a Grammy Award class.