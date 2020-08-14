TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with…

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a…

“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally…

#BBNaija: Nengi and Ozo express their desire to use one of the…

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

Twice As Tall: Banky W comes for those who always compare Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian veteran singer turn actor and politician, Bankole Wellington better known as Banky W has come for fans who are fond of comparing artistes.

Banky W advised fans to stop trying to drag Wizkid and Davido into the success recorded by Burna Boy and his new album Twice As Tall.

The album which is currently trending just hours of release has seen fans compare Burna Boy to Wizkid and Davido with claim placing him above them.

READ ALSO

Davido spotted shooting video for a new song (Video)

Burna Boy puts fans in suspense as he shares new animation…

The claim has now been set straight by Banky W who wrote: “Dear fans, please note: Acknowledging @burnaboy’s unquestionable greatness doesn’t mean we must bring up (or put down) Wiz, David or anyone else. And vice versa.”

Burna Boy’s album has been praised by prominent Nigerians who label it a Grammy Award class.

The album has been praised by prominent Nigerians who label it a Grammy Award class.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with photos of her…

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to propose to his…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off beside a distressed…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a shout-out to DJ…

“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses to missing…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for forgiveness

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally ends up dating…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Davido spotted shooting video for a new song (Video)

Twice As Tall: Banky W comes for those who always compare Burna Boy, Wizkid and…

#BBNaija: All the guys in the house want me, but they know they can’t get me –…

Surprised DJ Cuppy shares the text her ex-boyfriend that dumped her recently…

Davido’s fiancée Chioma signs new ambassador deal (Photos)

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

Jealous Girlfriend intentionally burn down lovers car for cheating on her…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply