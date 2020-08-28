Two feared dead as unidentified Helicopter crashes into residential building in Opebi, Lagos (Photos)

Two people have reportedly died after a yet-to-be-identified helicopter has crashed into a building at Opebi area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the copter dropped from the sky around 12 noon at the Salvation Bus Stop in Opebi, Punch reports.

Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident to Punch in a phone conversation saying;

Yes, it just happened. The helicopter crashed in Opebi around 12pm. LASEMA operatives are on our way to the incident site. I’ll give you more updates.

More details to come.

See some photos and below;