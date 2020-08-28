Two feared dead as unidentified Helicopter crashes into residential building in Opebi, Lagos (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
helicopter-crash

Two people have reportedly died after a yet-to-be-identified helicopter has crashed into a building at Opebi area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the copter dropped from the sky around 12 noon at the Salvation Bus Stop in Opebi, Punch reports.

Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident to Punch in a phone conversation saying;

READ ALSO

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna Maria was also on board the…

NBA superstar, Kobe Bryant dead – killed in Helicopter…

Yes, it just happened. The helicopter crashed in Opebi around 12pm. LASEMA operatives are on our way to the incident site. I’ll give you more updates.

More details to come.

See some photos and below;

helicopter-crash helicopter-crash helicopter-crash helicopter-crash helicopter-crash

