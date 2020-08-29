Unemployed lady celebrates her birthday by giving out her last savings to charity

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
unemployed-lady-charity (1)

An unemployed lady identified as Nqobile Ntokazi Ka-Kingz reportedly used up her savings to celebrate her birthday by putting together food parcels for the less privileged.

unemployed-lady-charity

The South African lady who belonged to a Facebook group I’mStaying, revealed that she was inspired by other members of the group to be more generous and give, even though she only has a little herself.

lady-unemployed-food2

She wrote while sharing photos of the groceries,

 

“Today is my birthday and I’m staying. I am unemployed! But this group has taught me that you don’t give because you have plenty, but giving is sharing what you have with others!! I have used my savings to share with other!! I’m feeding 8 family today!! And for this reason I’m staying.”

Her post received varying reactions and huge impressions from people who were touched by her kind heart and generosity.

Read some of their comments below,

Kugen Redhi said, “Happy birthday God’s richest blessings upon you always.”

Cynthia Makgoka said, “ABUNDANT BLESSINGS TO YOU on your special day ma sista. May GOD ALMIGHTY BLESS YOU ABUNDANTLY AND GRANT YOU ALL THE DEVINE DESIRES OF YOUR HEART!!!! YOUR MOM IS OBVIOUSLY A BLESSED WOMAN.”

