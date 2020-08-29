Unemployed lady celebrates her birthday by giving out her last savings to charity

An unemployed lady identified as Nqobile Ntokazi Ka-Kingz reportedly used up her savings to celebrate her birthday by putting together food parcels for the less privileged.

The South African lady who belonged to a Facebook group I’mStaying, revealed that she was inspired by other members of the group to be more generous and give, even though she only has a little herself.

She wrote while sharing photos of the groceries,

“Today is my birthday and I’m staying. I am unemployed! But this group has taught me that you don’t give because you have plenty, but giving is sharing what you have with others!! I have used my savings to share with other!! I’m feeding 8 family today!! And for this reason I’m staying.”

Her post received varying reactions and huge impressions from people who were touched by her kind heart and generosity.

Read some of their comments below,