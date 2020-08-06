Update: Court fined Naira Marley N100k as he pleads guilty to organizing Abuja concert

Controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and his manager have been fined N100k by the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court, Oshodi for flouting the ban on interstate travels in June this year.

We earlier reported that the singer was detained by men of the Lagos state police command for flouting COVID-19 rules to attend a concert in Abuja.

Police spokesperson Bala Elkana revealed that the singer was arrested over the concert, which had flouted the safety guidelines put in place by the federal government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Recall that some months back, during the coronavirus induced lockdown and flight restrictions, the ‘Jo Soapy’ crooner was airlifted to Abuja by a charter and aircraft maintenance firm, Executive Jet Services, for a concert where the attendees also violated social distancing guidelines.