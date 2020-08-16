TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House…

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

#BBnaija: Dorathy reveals what can make her feelings for BrightO…

US 2020 Election: Imo pastor sets to hold prayer for Donald Trump

Social Media drama
By OluA

According to a poster that has surfaced online, a pastor in Imo state has organized a special prayer session to pray for Donald Trump’s re-election as the president of the United States of America.

A flier for the program was shared online as the church invited people to join in the prayer session.

“International service of prayer for president Donald Trump and his re-election,” the words of the flier read.

READ ALSO

Man donates left testicle to protest Donald Trump’s…

Facebook users found it hilarious and said it’s a case of misplaced priority.

The US election is schedule to take place in November.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to propose to his…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House (Video)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Man narrates how he had a baby with a ‘ghost’

US 2020 Election: Imo pastor sets to hold prayer for Donald Trump

Breaking: Fans go crazy as Davido returns back to social media, shares his first…

CAN react to the death sentence handed to a Kano muslim singer for blasphemy

Lady laments over Barcelona’s loss, says her Fiance used her bride price to…

I’ve been ill and in isolation — Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill recounts how a power bike accident…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply