US 2020 Election: Imo pastor sets to hold prayer for Donald Trump

According to a poster that has surfaced online, a pastor in Imo state has organized a special prayer session to pray for Donald Trump’s re-election as the president of the United States of America.

A flier for the program was shared online as the church invited people to join in the prayer session.

“International service of prayer for president Donald Trump and his re-election,” the words of the flier read.

Facebook users found it hilarious and said it’s a case of misplaced priority.

The US election is schedule to take place in November.