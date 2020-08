US-based UFC champion, Kamaru Usman and daughter grooving to Wizkid’s song in an adorable video

US-based Nigerian UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, has shared a video on his IG page showing him and his daughter vibing to Wizkid’s song.

Usman could be seen in the video which he uploaded online, dancing a well-rehearsed choreography with his 5-year-old daughter, Samirah while playing one of Wizkid’s new songs Cool Me Down’.

The boxing champion executed some dance kicks and leg works with his daughter while gyrating to the beautiful collaboration between Wizkid and DJ Tunez.