Video of Ozo secretly touching Nengi under the duvet and allegedly “touching himself” too sparks debate amongst viewers (videos)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
ozo-fondling-nengi

The video of  Ozo secretly touching Nengi under the duvet is currently trending on social media and has sparked debate amongst viewers on Twitter, with various accusations flying around.

ozo-fondling-nengi

Folks on social media are claiming Ozo was fondling Nengi last night, while ‘whining his waist’, which seemed as though he was masturbating.

While others are saying he was simply holding Nengi hands staring at her, while she sleeps.

Some other folks are claiming Ozo ‘kemen-ed’ Nengi, because she was ‘asleep’.

See the videos below and be the judge:

 

 

 

