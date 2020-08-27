Viewers of Big Brother Naija should ask God for forgiveness – Cleric

Ifeanyi Akunna, vicar of Anglican Church of the Epiphany, Abuja has urged everyone watching the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality show to “desist from it and ask God for forgiveness.”

NAN reports that Akunna gave the admonishment on Thursday in his message titled: ‘A House Built on Faulty Foundation’.

The cleric also called on the federal government to ban the BBNaija and other similar programmes in the country.

He said that such programmes promote immorality and erode the moral foundations upon which Nigerian youths should build on.

According to him, the addiction of Nigerians to reality shows like BBNaija does not add to their moral value.

Akunna said the plan of Satan was to constantly pollute the hearts of viewers of the programme with nudity and porn concept to divert them from the ways of God.

“All who watch the reality programme should desist from it and ask God for forgiveness as it does not promote a healthy relationship with God, neither does it promote healthy marital values,” he said.

“These things contribute to the faulty foundations upon which people build their lives and future.

“Any foundation that is not built on Jesus Christ must surely collapse — as only Jesus is the sure anchor of our lives and souls.”

He also urged the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to scrap the show and censor programmes that do not teach moral values.

Akunna regretted that the media and the entertainment industry in Nigeria had paid no attention to the damaging effects of their contents.