Wasiu Ayinde features Teni in his new EP titled “Fuji the Sound”

Legendary Nigeria Fuji singer and songwriter, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate is set to bless the ears of fans with a brand-new EP, titled “Fuji the Sound”.

K1 De Ultimate took to his social media platforms to share the great news with fans and followers as he shared the tracklist which is scheduled to drop on August 21.

The six-track project features award winning Afropop singer Teni, Toby Grey including producer, Mystro.

