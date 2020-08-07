Wasiu Ayinde features Teni in his new EP titled “Fuji the Sound”

Legendary Nigeria Fuji singer and songwriter, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate is set to bless the ears of fans with a brand-new EP, titled “Fuji the Sound”.
K1 De Ultimate took to his social media platforms to share the great news with fans and followers as he shared the tracklist which is scheduled to drop on August 21.
The six-track project features award winning Afropop singer Teni, Toby Grey including producer, Mystro.
READ ALSO
See his post below:
View this post on Instagram
To all my fans around the World 🌎 I will be putting out an EP project for your delight on August 21 . But On 7th of August 2020 a single off the EP titled AWADE will drop to celebrate ileya festival while the entire body of work will be out subsequently. I must give Glory to God for making all this possible without him we are nothing in this world . Special thanks to everyone that contributed to the success of the work. – K1 De Ultimate #FUJITHESOUNDEP