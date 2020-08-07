TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Men rush to me, I don’t snatch them – Nengi…

#BBNaija: “Shut up your mouth”- Ozo clashes with…

I saw many dead bodies – Injured Nigerian survivor in Beirut…

“All the promises na fake, my father still dey drive okada” –…

Girl whose father refused to send her to school has successfully…

Lady rejects her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, insists he…

Nengi caught peeping from the door as Erica and Kiddwaya love-up…

Learn how to be happy for others – Regina Daniels says as she…

Basketmouth leaves a new threat to scare boys on his beautiful…

Wasiu Ayinde features Teni in his new EP titled “Fuji the Sound”

Entertainment
By OluA
0

Legendary Nigeria Fuji singer and songwriter, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate is set to bless the ears of fans with a brand-new EP, titled “Fuji the Sound”.

K1 De Ultimate took to his social media platforms to share the great news with fans and followers as he shared the tracklist which is scheduled to drop on August 21.

The six-track project features award winning Afropop singer Teni, Toby Grey including producer, Mystro.

READ ALSO

Teni just sent my mom 100k – Instagram comedian,…

Funny! ‘What you are doing is not good’ –…

See his post below:

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply