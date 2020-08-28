Watch hilarious video from Funke Akindele’s birthday where she and Yemi Alade showed off dance moves (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello recently took to her official Instagram page to show some of the things that went down on her 43rd birthday.

Funke Akindele shared a video of her and singer Yemi Alade having the time of their lives.

As Alade’s song played from the speaker in the actress’ sitting room, the two got dancing. The singer also went ahead to teach the actress some dance moves.

Funke’s husband JJC Skillz seemed to be the one behind the camera as one could hear his voice singing along to the music.

 

