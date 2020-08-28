TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Watch The Moment A Man Was Slapped Into Oblivion While Struggling For Money At An Event (Video)

Social Media drama
By OluA

A video has  gone viral on social media, which showed the moment a young man received a thunderous slap while struggling for money at an event.

It happened after futile efforts to pick money from the ground, he approached the person spraying the money and stretched out his hand, but he unfortunately got more than he bargained for as the man dashed him a very hot slap.

Reacting to the video, Nigerians have condemned the man who slapped him, noting that no condition is permanent.

Watch the video below;

