“We just connect but not in a romantic way” – Erica speaks on her relationship with Kiddwaya (Video)

Hot cake at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Erica has once again spoken about her relationship status with Kiddwaya.

Kiddwaya and Erica have caught the eyes of fans and followers of the show with their drama as they’ve been seen on numerous occasions kissing and cuddling each other.

However, Erica insisted that what they share between themselves is not a romantic relationship but they are just connected.

The beauty queen revealed this during her diary session with Biggy and noted that they are just enjoying the moment and it’s left to see what will end the friendship.

See video below: