“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper in your hand” – Erica admits she and Kiddwaya “did it” (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica recently told Kiddwaya how she felt after making out with him and allowing him to finger her.

According to Erica, it felt like he rubbed pepper in his hands, that’s why she had to open her mouth during the encounter.

This is the coming days after she told him she appreciates how they made out after the first party. According to her, though it was unplanned, she liked it anyways.

She also said she doesn’t want any boy drama in the house so she would appreciate it if they go back to being the friends they were before they became intimate.