“Whoever did this will suffer for 600 years” – Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina cries out over her viral photo
Popular Yoruba Actress and melodious singer, Bukunmi Oluwasina cries out over a viral photo of her making rounds.
The actress cried out on social media after seeing the viral photo labeling her as a “town crier”.
The actress took to her verified Instagram account to share the filtered picture, which she saw on a WhatsApp group.
The picture stated that according to History, Bukunmi has set the record in becoming the first African lady to cry throughout a movie.
The caption on the picture reads,
“Meet BUKUNMI OLUWASINA. The first African lady to cry throughout a movie. History has it that she was once a TOWN CRIER in the early years of her life during the year 1867-1878.”
The sensational actress reacted with the picture and playfully cursed the person.
She wrote,
“Saw this on watsap. 😭🤦♀️🤦♀️ And I am still alive?? Whoever did dis will suffer for 600 yiars!!😩”
