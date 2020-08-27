TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Whoever did this will suffer for 600 years” – Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina cries out over her viral photo

Social Media drama
By Habeeb Bello
Bukunmi Oluwasina

Popular Yoruba Actress and melodious singer, Bukunmi Oluwasina cries out over a viral photo of her making rounds.

The actress cried out on social media after seeing the viral photo labeling her as a “town crier”.

Bukunmi Oluwasina

The actress took to her verified Instagram account to share the filtered picture, which she saw on a WhatsApp group.

The picture stated that according to History, Bukunmi has set the record in becoming the first African lady to cry throughout a movie.

 

The caption on the picture reads,

“Meet BUKUNMI OLUWASINA. The first African lady to cry throughout a movie. History has it that she was once a TOWN CRIER in the early years of her life during the year 1867-1878.”

Bukunmi Oluwasina

The sensational actress reacted with the picture and playfully cursed the person.

She wrote,

“Saw this on watsap. 😭🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ And I am still alive?? Whoever did dis will suffer for 600 yiars!!😩”

