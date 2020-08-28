Why compare a Hollywood movie with a Nollywood movie when the budgets are different – AY Comedian

Popular comedian and actor, Ayo Makun better known as AY Comedian has expressed displeasure at people who judge the movie entertainment, Nollywood, based on standard.

AY in a statement on Friday raised questions on why a Nollywood movie will be compared to a Hollywood movie when the budgets are different.

He disclosed that the budget of a Hollywood movie could be the same as a budget of a state in Nigeria.

AY said, “I wonder why people judge us based on standards that are alien to us. Why compare a Hollywood movie that was shot with almost the budget of a state in Nigeria to the efforts of an individual producer in Nollywood? There is always an opportunity 4 growth with constructive criticism.”