Why compare a Hollywood movie with a Nollywood movie when the budgets are different – AY Comedian

EntertainmentNollywood
By OluA

Popular comedian and actor, Ayo Makun better known as AY Comedian has expressed displeasure at people who judge the movie entertainment, Nollywood, based on standard.

AY in a statement on Friday raised questions on why a Nollywood movie will be compared to a Hollywood movie when the budgets are different.

He disclosed that the budget of a Hollywood movie could be the same as a budget of a state in Nigeria.

AY said, “I wonder why people judge us based on standards that are alien to us. Why compare a Hollywood movie that was shot with almost the budget of a state in Nigeria to the efforts of an individual producer in Nollywood? There is always an opportunity 4 growth with constructive criticism.”

