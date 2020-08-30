Why I celebrate 35th birthday every year –Allwell Ademola

Actress and singer, Allwell Ademola, got many people talking recently when she celebrated her birthday, stating that she was 35 as she had in the past few years always celebrated her 35th birthday.

In an encounter with Sunday Scoop the entertainer said clocking 35 every year didn’t mean she was truly 35 years old.

“How can one person be clocking the same age for four continuous years? How can that be real? You obviously know it is a joke. If someone is celebrating the same age every year, you should know the person is just ‘catching a cruise.’

“The person is just trying to be funny and staying young. I am an entertainer; I am just trying to entertain people. Clocking 35 every year doesn’t mean I am 35. It is just a way of entertaining people. Also, next year, I am going to be celebrating another 35th year,” she said.

Asked how she felt celebrating her birthday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, “I am grateful to God for being alive. I am grateful that we have been able to scale through COVID-19, though it is still there.

