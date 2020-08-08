Why I keep my relationship private – Kizz Daniels

Popular Nigerian singer and owner of Fly Boy Inc, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated Nigerian singers at the moment.

The One Ticket crooner in an interview with Saturday Beats noted that he decided to keep his relationship away from the public even before he became famous.

According to him, “I made the decision to keep my relationship private a very long time before I became famous and I have decided to keep it that way”.

Read the full interview on PUNCH.