Why Regina Daniels didn’t travel out to give birth – Ned Nwoko reveals (Video)

It is not a new thing for elite and celebrities in Africa to travel out of the continent to give birth, Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko wanted the same as well

According to the recent revelation by Ned Nwoko, he revealed the 19-year old actress was bent on giving birth in Europe or America but Covid-19 and its devastating aftermath ruined everything.

However, Ned Nwoko admitted that the Covid-19 situation also helped them to appreciate what they had in Nigeria which made them choose Turkish Hospital where she delivered their son Baby Munir.

Watch video below;