TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Teddy A throws followers into confusion over his…

#BBNaija: Eric opens up on why he ate ‘Noodles’ after…

Husband denies abandoning his wife and kids because of their blue…

#BBNaija: “I barely managed not to go down with Kiddwaya last…

Pastor who went viral after placing a curse on a man to ”suffer…

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with…

“It is not a joke!” – Annie Idibia angrily reacts to post…

It was a musical video – Angela Okorie denies being married

“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses…

Wizkid sets new record, becomes only African artist with over 2 billion streams on Spotify

Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian international singer Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid has added another feather to his cap and this time it is a big one.

According to the latest ranking, the Joro crooner has garnered more than two billion streams on digital streaming platform, Spotify, thereby making him the only African artist to amass such numbers on the music platform.

Foreign media personality, Mike Adams, shared the news on his Twitter page and congratulated the Nigerian superstar.

READ ALSO

US-based UFC champion, Kamaru Usman and daughter grooving to…

“Disney owes me $100 million” – Wizkid reveals

Adams added that the singer also ranks at 129 on the Spotify artist chart history.

Sharing the news, he said: “@wizkidayo has TWO BILLION+ streams on Spotify and ranks at #129 on their artists chart history… the highest for ANY African artist. Congrats #WizKid!!!”

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply