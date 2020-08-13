Wizkid sets new record, becomes only African artist with over 2 billion streams on Spotify

Nigerian international singer Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid has added another feather to his cap and this time it is a big one.

According to the latest ranking, the Joro crooner has garnered more than two billion streams on digital streaming platform, Spotify, thereby making him the only African artist to amass such numbers on the music platform.

Foreign media personality, Mike Adams, shared the news on his Twitter page and congratulated the Nigerian superstar.

Adams added that the singer also ranks at 129 on the Spotify artist chart history.

Sharing the news, he said: “@wizkidayo has TWO BILLION+ streams on Spotify and ranks at #129 on their artists chart history… the highest for ANY African artist. Congrats #WizKid!!!”