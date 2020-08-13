Woman boldly flaunts her two husbands, discloses how they are able to live together peacefully with the children

This world will not seize to continue turning out shocking revelations as an American woman, Kenya Stevens has left many in a shock after she boldly flaunted her two husbands on social media.

According to Stephens, the two men are her life partners who live together with her in peace and harmony, adding that the love she feels for each of them is different.

That was the least shocking bit as she further disclosed that she has two sons each for the two men. She shared a happy family photo with both men while outlining their similarities and differences.

“Poly girls have all the fun!!! Here is me and my two life partners. One is a body love WC™️ one is a mind love CC™️ – They are both 6’3. They both have beards. We all wear glasses One is a Southern gent, the other is a shrewd northerner. We live together and we get along really well. I am raising both their sons – our oldest two are away at college!”said Kenya.

Kenya Stephens lives in the United States of America, where the act is illegal and punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both, according to the law of the state where the crime is practiced and the circumstances of the offense.