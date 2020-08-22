Woman thrown inside a well by a kidnapper, rescued alive after 3 days (Videos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
woman-well 2

A Nigerian woman, identified as Mrs. Chizoba Eke, has been rescued alive after spending three days in a well in Igwuruta, Ikwerre area of Rivers State.

According to reports, the mother was thrown into the well by a suspected kidnapper, who also abducted her child and left her for dead.

A source said she was rescued after military personnel arrested the suspected kidnapper on his way to an unknown location with the child.

“He told them where the woman was, thinking she was dead, but on getting there, they discovered that she was still alive,” the source added.

woman-well 1 woman-well 2 woman- well 3

 

