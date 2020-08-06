Women need to make men suffer before marrying them – Lady says

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By OluA
Photo only used to narrate the content.
0

Popular relationship blogger, Oloni has sparked a debate online with her recent statement, where she revealed that women need to make men suffer before they agree to their marriage proposal.

According to her, she claimed to have just learnt the meaning of some words.

“I’ve just learnt that Iyawo is derived from the word Iya-Iwo, a story based on a man who suffered before getting the chance to marry a princess. That means we need to make men suffer before we wife them”, she wrote.

She was slammed by Comedian BrodaShaggi who wrote: “Please what’s OPONU in English? This is why I need to collect my balance from unilag. Ordinary OPONU that this girl is, I can’t say it in English”.

