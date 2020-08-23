“Women Pray for your Husband” – Anita Joseph says as she leads by example

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NollywoodEntertainment
By OluA
Actress Anita Joseph slams fan who called her husband broke

Curvy and endowed Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has urged women across the globe to pray for their husband every time as she showed them how it’s done.

Recall that Anita Joseph got married to MC Fish some months ago in a wedding that was attended by close family members and she has not been shy in flaunting him on social media.

The sexy screen diva some hours ago shared an adorable picture of herself and MC Fish on social media and seized the moment to advise her female fans.

Anita Joseph urged females to pray for their husband as she showed them how it’s done as she showered prayers on MC Fish who will be glad of the wife God has blessed him with.

See her post below:

