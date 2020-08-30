TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front…

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their big…

Yahoo Boys track down, strip off and beat up another set of Yahoo boys who defrauded them (Video)

News
By Habeeb Bello
yahoo boys-beating-yahoo-boys

Social media is going agog with a video of one set yahoo boys who tracked down and beat up another set of Yahoo boys who allegedly defrauded them.

yahoo boys-fight

It is hilarious and ironic to see how pained the set of yahoo boys who lost their money to the other gang of internet fraudsters were despite the fact they defraud other people for their sustenance too.

READ ALSO

9 suspected Yahoo boys arrested in Port Harcourt (photos)

Young boys tagged as “Yahoo Boys” strip off…

As seen in the video, corporal punishment was dealt on two young guys who were half-naked and were paraded by some other guys who happen to be the scam victim .

Watch Video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Yahoo Boys track down the Yahoo boys who defrauded them.

A post shared by Date360 BLOG (@date360) on

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya tells Erica…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her through school In the…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front of Ozo (Video)

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes most liked post…

“I’m sad, I’ve been really down” – #BBNaija’s Alex cries out on social media

Yahoo Boys track down, strip off and beat up another set of Yahoo boys who…

See Barack Obama’s reaction to the death of Black Panther star, Chadwick…

How Black panther superhero, Chadwick Boseman secretly got married before death

BBNaija 2020: Angry Erica warns Kiddwaya not to ever try what he did to…

Listen to the “recorded’ WhatsApp conversation between Davido and…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More